Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.41 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

