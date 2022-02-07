Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,033,384 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.61% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $187,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

