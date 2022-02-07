Franklin Resources Inc. Has $230.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Cadence Design Systems worth $230,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.