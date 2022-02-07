Franklin Resources Inc. Has $241.15 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248,351 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of EPAM Systems worth $241,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $4,012,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM stock opened at $453.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.77. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

