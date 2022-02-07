Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 360,294 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.53% of Timken worth $175,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Amundi bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 72.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $12,615,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

