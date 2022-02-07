Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Paycom Software worth $190,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $325.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.50 and its 200 day moving average is $446.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.88.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

