Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 100,027 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,027 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.23% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $195,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.85 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

