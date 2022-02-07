Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,842 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.78% of Keysight Technologies worth $237,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $491,688,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,017,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.