Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,640,903 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $38.61. 297,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,018,514. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.