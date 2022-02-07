Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

