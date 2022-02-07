Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.