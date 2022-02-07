Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)
