Fuse Network Market Capitalization Tops $44.68 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $44.68 million and $1.79 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

