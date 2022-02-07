FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
FF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
