FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
NYSE:FF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
