FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 149,726 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

