FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

FF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 174,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 76.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

