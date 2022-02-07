FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 174,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FutureFuel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

