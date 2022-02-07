FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

