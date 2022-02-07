FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

