FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Raised by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

