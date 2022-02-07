FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.58.

AGI opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -134.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.79%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

