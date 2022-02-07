FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

