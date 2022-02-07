FY2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Cut by Truist Financial

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $152.72 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

