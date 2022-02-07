FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

