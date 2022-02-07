FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CGAU stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

