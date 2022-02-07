FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,597.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,757.60. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

