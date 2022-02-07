FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

