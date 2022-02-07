FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Reduced by Analyst

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

