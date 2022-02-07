FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

