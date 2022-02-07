FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised by Analyst

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kering in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

