FY2021 EPS Estimates for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut by Analyst

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for LendingTree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.22.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $125.20 on Monday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

