FY2021 EPS Estimates for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for LendingTree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.22.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $125.20 on Monday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.