FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.