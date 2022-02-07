FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. NBF lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.51.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
