FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Raised by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

OVV opened at C$52.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$23.60 and a 12-month high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

