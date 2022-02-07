FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating and a $7.44 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

