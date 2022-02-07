FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Vale stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206,797 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vale by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.