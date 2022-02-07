FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yara International ASA Increased by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
