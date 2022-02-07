FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issued By William Blair

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.21. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $489.86 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

