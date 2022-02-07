FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $48.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $46.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

