FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

