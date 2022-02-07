FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.76 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

