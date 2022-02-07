FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Abiomed, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABMD stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

