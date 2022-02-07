FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Truist Financial

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $50.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $48.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $135.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $190.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $250.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

