FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Shares of LEXX opened at $3.93 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

