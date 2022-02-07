FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Shares of LEXX opened at $3.93 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
