FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Issued By Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $118,020,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

