FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $242.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

