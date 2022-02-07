FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Boosted by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.