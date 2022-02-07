FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Boosted by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.57.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.54. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

