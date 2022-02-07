FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Boosted by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.57.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
