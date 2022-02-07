FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

