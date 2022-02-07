FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

